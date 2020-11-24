Global  
 

James Corden on how he used confidence against bullies growing up

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
"The Late Late Show" host tells Bill Whitaker about which classes he excelled in as a kid and the defense mechanism he used against bullies. See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes.
