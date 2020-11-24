Dow hits 30K as Donald Trump signals exit from White House

Global  
 

Markets rose as Pennsylvania certified election results, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca [Video]

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Wall Street stocks lower amid worries about worsening pandemic

 US stocks are broadly lower in afternoon trading Friday as worries about the worsening pandemic undercut growing optimism about a coming coronavirus vaccine.The..
New Zealand Herald

Dow rallies 470 points to record after Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

 U.S. stocks catapulted to records Monday on news that a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed promise, bolstering hopes of an economic recovery.
USATODAY.com
Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results [Video]

Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results

The Dow jumped more than 800 points and the S&P 500 ended higher but closed just shy of a record on Monday as investors bet that a full economic reopening was finally in sight following the first positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

US presidential transition: Biden, Harris to formally introduce Cabinet picks [Video]

US presidential transition: Biden, Harris to formally introduce Cabinet picks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 10:08Published

US election: Trump 'congratulates' his country, doesn't mention concession

 US President Donald Trump has made a brief statement from the White House, pointing out advances in Covid vaccines and hailing his country.The statement, less..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Biden certified as winning Pennsylvannia

 Democrat Joe Biden was certified Tuesday as winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed..
New Zealand Herald
First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden [Video]

First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden

Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, DC who this week will become the first African American cardinal, said on Tuesday (November 24) that he want to find common ground with the incoming U.S. administration despite disagreements on some issues.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results [Video]

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:52Published
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win [Video]

In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win

It brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:20Published

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a big US update just in time for Thanksgiving

 Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting one of its biggest updates for the US today, adding nearly 50 points of interest. The White House, Fort Knox, Hoover Dam,..
The Verge

GSA designates Joe Biden "apparent winner," enabling official transition

 The General Services Administration has given President-elect Joe Biden the green light to begin the official transition process for his incoming administration...
CBS News

Transition to Biden administration formally begins

 President-elect Joe Biden can now formally begin his transition to the White House, after the General Services Administration designated him the "apparent..
CBS News

Pennsylvania certifies election results, confirming Biden victory

 Pennsylvania certified the results of its election Tuesday, formalizing Biden's victory over Trump.
CBS News

Trump carries on fight to overturn Pennsylvania's election even as his administration green-lights Biden transition

 The Trump campaign has appealed a federal ruling rejecting its attempt to block Pennsylvania from certifying its results. Joe Biden won the state.
USATODAY.com

