Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Kaepernick: I'm Being 'Denied Employment'

Newsmax Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick is claiming he has been "denied employment" for 1,363 days. His comments came in a Monday tweet. He wrote: "1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with E_Reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who is Jaden Michael? [Video]

Who is Jaden Michael?

Actor Jaden Michael is is on therise. The young Afro-Latinx is nabbingroles left and right, it seems.With over 17,000 followerson Instagram, Michael isonly 17 years old.He was born onOctober 5,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:07Published
Jaden Michael Set to Star as Young Colin Kaepernick in Netflix Limited Series | THR News [Video]

Jaden Michael Set to Star as Young Colin Kaepernick in Netflix Limited Series | THR News

Newcomer Jaden Michael will star as a high school Colin Kaepernick in Netflix limited series 'Colin in Black & White.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:11Published
Colin Kaepernick Calls for Abolishing the Police [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Calls for Abolishing the Police

Kaepernick wrote an essay for a series called 'Abolition for the People'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published