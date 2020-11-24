Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FULL LIST: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish And Post Malone Highlight 63rd Annual GRAMMY AWARD Nominees

CBS 2 Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Nominations were announced this morning via a global livestream featuring Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., alongside a host of former winners and nominees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards 01:21

 Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. . Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations. . Her song “Black Parade” is nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B...

You Might Like