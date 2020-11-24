FULL LIST: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish And Post Malone Highlight 63rd Annual GRAMMY AWARD Nominees
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Nominations were announced this morning via a global livestream featuring Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., alongside a host of former winners and nominees.
Nominations Announced for
the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards
were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. .
Beyoncé took the lead
with nine nominations. .
Her song “Black Parade” is nominated
for record of the year, song of the year,
best R&B...