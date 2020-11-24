Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla Hits $500 Billion Mark After Soaring 547 Percent This Year

Newsmax Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Tesla Inc. crossed $500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the S&P 500 index, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk and Bill Gates Tied for Title of World’s Second Richest Man [Video]

Elon Musk and Bill Gates Tied for Title of World’s Second Richest Man

Elon Musk and Bill Gates Tied for Title of World’s Second Richest Man. On Monday, Elon Musk’s net worth soared to $127.9 billion after shares of Tesla reached a record high. . Four a couple of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Tesla Nears $500-Billion Market Cap [Video]

Tesla Nears $500-Billion Market Cap

Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted autonomous driving would boost his company's market capitalization to $500 billion. On Monday, Tesla's market cap soared as high as $498 billion even though..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates [Video]

Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk is $8 billion away from surpassing Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person. This week Musk's wealth has continued to climb. Musks networth hit $114..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published