Tesla Hits $500 Billion Mark After Soaring 547 Percent This Year
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Tesla Inc. crossed $500 billion in market value on Tuesday as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the S&P 500 index, extending a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year.
