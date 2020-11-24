Global  
 

Dow Jones Industrial Average Reaches 30,000 for First Time

VOA News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Markets buoyed by coronavirus vaccine developments and news that Biden’s transition process has begun
Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge [Video]

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge

The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat..

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM [Video]

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, International Business Machines is the #20 analyst pick...

Dow Crosses 30,000: Biggest Market Drivers Tuesday [Video]

Dow Crosses 30,000: Biggest Market Drivers Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 30,000 point benchmark in intraday trading Tuesday. Here were the market's biggest drivers.

EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time

 NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street busted through its latest milestone Tuesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time. It’s an...
Reuters Analysis: Dow Cracks 30,000, a Psychological Boost During a Pandemic

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average clocked its fastest 10,000 point run up to cross 30,000 for the first time on Tuesday, giving the stock market a psychological...
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

 Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 30,000 points for the first time. The S&P 500 also climbed...
