Dow Jones Industrial Average Reaches 30,000 for First Time

Dow touches 30,000 in global stock surge



The Dow traded above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty and upbeat.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 3 hours ago

Dow Analyst Moves: IBM



The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, International Business Machines is the #20 analyst pick... Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 5 hours ago