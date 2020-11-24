Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New 'Saved by the Bell' kids hope to inspire

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
For many who grew up in the 1980s and 90s, Lisa Turtle and A.C. Slater were among the few characters of color depicted on screen. The new "Saved by the Bell" reboot takes that then-groundbreaking representation and cranks it up several notches. (Nov. 24)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Meet The New Cast Of 'Saved By The Bell'

Meet The New Cast Of 'Saved By The Bell' 02:40

 The Bayside High gang is back for the reimagining of "Saved by the Bell". ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with the new generation of Bayside students, including Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli and more, who shared how they were inspired by the show's original characters.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New study finds that half of America gets stuck doing THIS during holiday time [Video]

New study finds that half of America gets stuck doing THIS during holiday time

Nearly half of Americans would rather endure a grueling hour-long awkward conversation than having to thoroughly clean their house for the holidays, according to new research. A new poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift [Video]

Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift

This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
The Bell Breakdown for your Nov 20 weekend [Video]

The Bell Breakdown for your Nov 20 weekend

If you want something new to watch, you're in luck. From a thriller to a re-telling of a true story, film critic Josh Bell has his two picks in this week's Bell Breakdown.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:00Published