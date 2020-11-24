New 'Saved by the Bell' kids hope to inspire

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () For many who grew up in the 1980s and 90s, Lisa Turtle and A.C. Slater were among the few characters of color depicted on screen. The new "Saved by the Bell" reboot takes that then-groundbreaking representation and cranks it up several notches. (Nov. 24)
The Bayside High gang is back for the reimagining of "Saved by the Bell". ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with the new generation of Bayside students, including Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli and more, who shared how they were inspired by the show's original characters.