Honestie Hodges, Handcuffed by the Police at 11, Is Dead at 14

Donald Trump mispronounces Lil Pump at final rally



As celebrity endorsements continued in the lead-up to US election day,President Donald Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump on stage with him, but got hisname wrong. The incident happened at his final election rally in Grand Rapids,Michigan. Mr Trump briefly mispronounced the rapper's name, calling him LittlePimp.

