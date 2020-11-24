Global  
 

Honestie Hodges, Handcuffed by the Police at 11, Is Dead at 14

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020
The incident caused a national uproar and soul-searching in the Grand Rapids, Mich., police department. Honestie died of Covid-19.
