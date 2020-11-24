Honestie Hodges, Handcuffed by the Police at 11, Is Dead at 14
The incident caused a national uproar and soul-searching in the Grand Rapids, Mich., police department. Honestie died of Covid-19.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michigan State of the United States of America
Pennsylvania certifies election results, making Biden’s victory there officialThe state of Pennsylvania certified its election results Tuesday, as Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on the slate of 20 electors and solidified President-elect Joe..
WorldNews
Michigan certifies election resultsMichigan has certified its election results, officially declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the state. One Republican canvasser joined two..
CBS News
Trump accepts US presidency transition to Biden must beginDonald Trump has accepted a formal US transition should begin for President-elect Joe Biden to take office. The president said the federal agency overseeing the..
WorldNews
Biden transition gets green light from GSA
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37Published
Grand Rapids, Michigan City in Michigan, United States
Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Donald Trump mispronounces Lil Pump at final rally
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Trump makes final bid for re-election in Michigan
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
NYC restaurant takes COVID test at doorA New York restaurant is one of the first in the city to require patrons to submit to a COVID-19 test before they enter — for a $50 fee. (Nov. 25)
USATODAY.com
States impose night curfew, penalty to curb Covid spreadThe fresh curbs come on a day when the Maharashtra government started implementing strict restrictions on people travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and..
IndiaTimes
Senegal migrant turns COVID nurse, activistA migrant's odyssey from boat to COVID nursing job in Spain. (Nov. 25)
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources