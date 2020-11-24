Global  
 

U.K. judge finds Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at the time of a deadly crash

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The U.K. high court has found American Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at the time of a 2019 wrong-way crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn. Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab about the legal steps Dunn's family is now seeking.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case

Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case 00:49

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted the Foreign Office behaved "properly and in good faith" when dealing with the case of Harry Dunn. His comments come as the teenager's parents received news they had lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged...

Parents of U.K. teen killed by American driver lose High Court case

 Harry Dunn's parents say they are hopeful President-elect Biden will look at the case "from a humane angle."
CBS News
Harry Dunn’s parents lose High Court battle with Foreign Office [Video]

Harry Dunn’s parents lose High Court battle with Foreign Office

Harry Dunn’s parents have lost their High Court battle against the ForeignOffice over whether their son’s alleged killer had diplomatic immunity.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Harry Dunn's parents lose high court immunity case

 Judges rule that son’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at time of crash Harry Dunn’s parents have lost their high court battle against..
WorldNews

Harry Dunn's parents lose High Court immunity review

 Harry Dunn's parents brought a judicial review into immunity granted to their son's alleged killer.
BBC News

Mother of Harry Dunn 'confident' ahead of judicial review [Video]

Mother of Harry Dunn 'confident' ahead of judicial review

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles says she is 'confident' as the familyprepare for their High Court legal challenge against the Foreign Office overthe death of their son.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Harry Dunn’s mother urges Joe Biden to ‘reconsider US position’ on suspect [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother urges Joe Biden to ‘reconsider US position’ on suspect

Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles appeals to US presidential candidate JoeBiden to "reconsider the US's position" on her son's alleged killer should hewin the election on November 3. Mrs..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published