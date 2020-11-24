U.K. judge finds Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at the time of a deadly crash
Tuesday, 24 November 2020
The U.K. high court has found American Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at the time of a 2019 wrong-way crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn. Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab about the legal steps Dunn's family is now seeking.
