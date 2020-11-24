Dow Jones hits milestone 30,000 points as Trump signals exit from White House
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 30,000 points for the first time in the history of the blue-chip index. Stocks pushed higher as Pennsylvania certified President-elect Joe Biden's win in that state and investors cheered the White House's moves to pave the way for President Trump's exit from the Oval Office. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports.
