Thanksgiving lessons include Native American views

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
More U.S. schools are changing Thanksgiving lessons that focus on the English settlers but teach little about Native Americans, updating lessons to include more about the Wampanoag people, the Native Americans who attended the 1621 feast. (Nov. 24)
 
News video: Meet the young Native Americans bringing their culture to the world

Meet the young Native Americans bringing their culture to the world 22:26

 Thanksgiving is a time to reconnect with family and friends and reflect on all we have to be grateful for. With things looking a little different this year, More in Common is taking a moment to give thanks for the incredible culture and heritage of Native Americans, whose land makes up the basis of...

Ira Glass Recommends These 'This American Life' Episodes

 From family mysteries and Native American history to stories that delight, here’s what the show’s host, Ira Glass, recommends to get you through the week.
NYTimes.com

Navajo Nation's kids try to adjust as pandemic forces schools to close

 As many school districts suspend in-person learning amid rising coronavirus cases, some demographics are suffering worse than others. CBS’s Lilia Luciano..
CBS News

Mayflower's 400th: Retelling the story of Plymouth Colony

 This year marks the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower, the founding of the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts, and the Pilgrims' first encounters..
CBS News

A Push Emerges for the First Native American Interior Secretary

 An expanding coalition of Native Americans, liberal activists and Democrats in Congress are demanding an American Indian Interior secretary, and they want Deb..
NYTimes.com

