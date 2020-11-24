Thanksgiving lessons include Native American views
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
More U.S. schools are changing Thanksgiving lessons that focus on the English settlers but teach little about Native Americans, updating lessons to include more about the Wampanoag people, the Native Americans who attended the 1621 feast. (Nov. 24)
More U.S. schools are changing Thanksgiving lessons that focus on the English settlers but teach little about Native Americans, updating lessons to include more about the Wampanoag people, the Native Americans who attended the 1621 feast. (Nov. 24)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)
Ira Glass Recommends These 'This American Life' EpisodesFrom family mysteries and Native American history to stories that delight, here’s what the show’s host, Ira Glass, recommends to get you through the week.
NYTimes.com
Navajo Nation's kids try to adjust as pandemic forces schools to closeAs many school districts suspend in-person learning amid rising coronavirus cases, some demographics are suffering worse than others. CBS’s Lilia Luciano..
CBS News
Mayflower's 400th: Retelling the story of Plymouth ColonyThis year marks the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower, the founding of the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts, and the Pilgrims' first encounters..
CBS News
A Push Emerges for the First Native American Interior SecretaryAn expanding coalition of Native Americans, liberal activists and Democrats in Congress are demanding an American Indian Interior secretary, and they want Deb..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources