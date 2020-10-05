Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seattle City Council scales back police funding in new 2021 budget; Durkan expected to sign into law

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Seattle City Council finalized their 2021 budget, including cuts to SPD.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p2 [Video]

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p2

I think it is fair to say this has been the most tumultuous 12-months ever for any first-year mayor, or perhaps any year for a mayor of Nashville. Even before 2020 began, the city faced budget issues..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:18Published
A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p1 [Video]

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p1

I think it is fair to say this has been the most tumultuous 12-months ever for any first-year mayor, or perhaps any year for a mayor of Nashville. Even before 2020 began, the city faced budget issues..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:22Published
A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p3 [Video]

A look back, and ahead of Mayor Cooper's first year in office p3

I think it is fair to say this has been the most tumultuous 12-months ever for any first-year mayor, or perhaps any year for a mayor of Nashville. Even before 2020 began, the city faced budget issues..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 06:18Published