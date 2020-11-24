Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey at the White House
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
New Rule Would Allow U.S. to Use More Methods for ExecutionsThe rule, which would permit methods including firing squads and electrocution, comes as the administration rushes to execute five more prisoners before..
NYTimes.com
Obama attacks Hispanic voters who picked TrumpThe ex-US president says some overlooked Mr Trump's rhetoric because of his stance on abortion.
BBC News
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeyPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey.
CBS News
First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:13Published
Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrivesFirst Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in..
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
The biggest "political turkeys" of 2020President Trump used his executive power to participate in the White House tradition of pardonting the national Thanksgiving turkey this week. At 42 lbs., is..
CBS News
Biden can start accessing presidential daily briefing as transition gets underwayPresident-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the transition process as he weighs filling more key Cabinet posts in the coming weeks. He can now start..
CBS News
President Trump Hasn't Conceded, But White House Gift Shop HasPresident Trump still hasn't conceded, but The White House Gift Shop can certainly read the writing on the wall ... it's slashing prices to unload some Trump..
TMZ.com
Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-LagoUS President Donald Trump is preparing for a new life at his Florida estate after giving a 64-second press conference in which he didn't mention the election at..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources