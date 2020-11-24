Global  
 

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey at the White House

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn' 01:16

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House.

New Rule Would Allow U.S. to Use More Methods for Executions

 The rule, which would permit methods including firing squads and electrocution, comes as the administration rushes to execute five more prisoners before..
NYTimes.com

Obama attacks Hispanic voters who picked Trump

 The ex-US president says some overlooked Mr Trump's rhetoric because of his stance on abortion.
BBC News
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration [Video]

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud [Video]

Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump repeated his debunked claims that the election had been stolen from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

CBS News
First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree [Video]

First lady welcomes White House Christmas tree

First lady Melania Trump was on hand for the delivery of the White House Christmas Tree on Monday, after it arrived by horse-drawn carriage.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [Video]

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Tis the season: White House Christmas Tree arrives

 First Lady Melania Trump Monday took delivery of the White House Christmas tree. The tree, an 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir, is from Dan and Bryan Trees in..
USATODAY.com

The biggest "political turkeys" of 2020

 President Trump used his executive power to participate in the White House tradition of pardonting the national Thanksgiving turkey this week. At 42 lbs., is..
CBS News

Biden can start accessing presidential daily briefing as transition gets underway

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the transition process as he weighs filling more key Cabinet posts in the coming weeks. He can now start..
CBS News

President Trump Hasn't Conceded, But White House Gift Shop Has

 President Trump still hasn't conceded, but The White House Gift Shop can certainly read the writing on the wall ... it's slashing prices to unload some Trump..
TMZ.com
Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved [Video]

Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved

Nostalgia was in and jokes were out on Tuesday as US President Donald Trumpoffered a reprieve to two meaty turkeys at the traditional Thanksgiving turkeypardon ceremony at the White House. The National Turkey Federation presentedthe White House with two birds, Corn and Cob. Corn was declared the nationalThanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus ofIowa State University. It is not the first time the typically light-heartedturkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-Lago

 US President Donald Trump is preparing for a new life at his Florida estate after giving a 64-second press conference in which he didn't mention the election at..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump Pardons Michael Flynn While President-Elect Biden Makes Urgent Plea [Video]

President Trump Pardons Michael Flynn While President-Elect Biden Makes Urgent Plea

President-elect Joe Biden made an urgent plea on Thanksgiving Eve while President Donald Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, a key figure in the Russia investigation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser [Video]

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser

Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser. President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter. It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
President-Elect Biden's Thanksgiving Address, President Trump's Fight Against Election Results [Video]

President-Elect Biden's Thanksgiving Address, President Trump's Fight Against Election Results

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation in a pre-Thanksgiving & coronavirus related address and President Trump continues to fight election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn US President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon for his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was swept up in a federal probe looking into...
Eurasia Review

Melania to divorce Trump? She won’t leave Trump until January due to this reason

 Omarosa Manigault Newman, an ex aide of Trump wrote in detail about his relationship with Melania in a book called ‘Unhinged’.
Zee News

Obama attacks Hispanic voters who picked Trump

 The ex-US president says some overlooked Mr Trump's rhetoric because of his stance on abortion.
BBC News