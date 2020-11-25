Global  
 

More Than 30 Charged in Scheme to Fix Coast Guard Test Scores

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
An employee at a Coast Guard testing center entered false scores in exchange for bribes, federal prosecutors say.
