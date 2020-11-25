More Than 30 Charged in Scheme to Fix Coast Guard Test Scores
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
An employee at a Coast Guard testing center entered false scores in exchange for bribes, federal prosecutors say.
An employee at a Coast Guard testing center entered false scores in exchange for bribes, federal prosecutors say.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Coast Guard Maritime security, search and rescue, and law enforcement branch of the United States Armed Forces
Coast Guard suspends search for Emmy Rose crew off Massachusetts coast after 38 hoursCrews scoured an area nearly the size of Delaware, about 2,066 square miles, over 38 hours before suspending the search on Tuesday night.
USATODAY.com
Coast Guard suspends search for fishing crew in the AtlanticThe 82-foot Emmy Rose, based in Portland, Maine, went down about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.
CBS News
'These guys were very experienced': Coast Guard searches for crew of sunken fishing boat off Massachusetts coastThe 82-foot vessel named the Emmy Rose disappeared early Monday about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to officials.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources