Reports: Trump Plans to Pardon Former Aide Michael Flynn
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to media reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.
The Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results are widely seen by Wall Street as a desperate sideshow destined to fail.
But CNN reports JPMorgan is telling clients, 'Not so fast.' After..
Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's..