Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reports: Trump Plans to Pardon Former Aide Michael Flynn

Newsmax Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to media reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source 01:20

 U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

JPMorgan: Trump's Refusal To Concede Could Trigger 'American Horror Story' [Video]

JPMorgan: Trump's Refusal To Concede Could Trigger 'American Horror Story'

The Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results are widely seen by Wall Street as a desperate sideshow destined to fail. But CNN reports JPMorgan is telling clients, 'Not so fast.' After..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
President-Elect Biden Called On President Trump To Begin Transition Process [Video]

President-Elect Biden Called On President Trump To Begin Transition Process

Michael George reports President Trump continues to make false claims that *he* won the election, even as more members of his own party push back.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published
John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud [Video]

John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud

Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump plans to pardon former aide Michael Flynn - source

Donald Trump plans to pardon former aide Michael Flynn - source Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Jerusalem Post

Donald Trump 'plans to pardon former aide Michael Flynn'
Telegraph.co.uk

Donald Trump to pardon former aide who was guilty of lying to the FBI - reports

Donald Trump to pardon former aide who was guilty of lying to the FBI - reports Donald Trump is reportedly planning to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation...
Sky News