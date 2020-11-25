Arizona GOP Gov. Ducey Says Biden Won State's Election
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday that Democrat Joe Biden won the state's presidential election vote and endorsed its voting process despite numerous claims of irregularities.
