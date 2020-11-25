Global  
 

Arizona GOP Gov. Ducey Says Biden Won State's Election

Newsmax Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday that Democrat Joe Biden won the state's presidential election vote and endorsed its voting process despite numerous claims of irregularities.
Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'

 Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before...
USATODAY.com