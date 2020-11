You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Scotland to be first country to have universal free period products Scotland will become the first country in the world to introduce free universal access to period products if a new law is passed in...

Upworthy 18 hours ago



Scotland Passes Bill to End ‘Period Poverty’ With Free Sanitary Products The Scottish Parliament voted unanimously to pass a bill that makes free period products available to anyone who needs them, the first country to do so.

NYTimes.com 12 hours ago



The first country to make period products free vows to help all who need them Scotland has become the first country in the world to provide free menstrual products to whoever needs them. The U.S. already has a lot of catching up to do, and...

Mashable 6 hours ago