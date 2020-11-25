Global  
 

AP Top Stories November 25 A

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Wednesday November 25th: Biden introduces first cabinet picks; 27 dead in Illinois veterans home COVID outbreak; 1m travelers go through Los Angeles Int'l Airport in one day; NY Gov. Cuomo tells residents to drop Thanksgiving plans.
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories

ABC 10News at 6pm Top Stories 12:13

 News headlines for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from ABC 10News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati [Video]

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. He was accompanied by Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal. Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Travel Bookings Spike After COVID Vaccine Developments

 The COVID-19 vaccines are already injecting renewed confidence into the decimated travel industry -- travelers are taking the news as a green light to pack their..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: First 6.4M doses of COVID vaccine likely in December; New Mexico approves $330M stimulus bill; US death toll nears 260K

 Tennessee won't mandate COVID-19 vaccine in K-12 public schools. El Paso, Texas, sets new curfew. OAN suspended from YouTube. Latest virus news.
USATODAY.com

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

NY Gov. Cuomo: 'Don't be a turkey, wear a mask'

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday unveiled a new Thanksgiving accessory for New Yorkers - a turkey face mask. (Nov. 24)
 
USATODAY.com
Cautious Americans weigh Thanksgiving risk [Video]

Cautious Americans weigh Thanksgiving risk

Although fewer in number than last year, U.S. travelers - some with negative COVID-19 test results - were flocking to airports, train stations and highways ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, against the advice of U.S. health experts. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Cuomo urges caution this Thanksgiving

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up 128% in three weeks, and he urged "serious caution" this..
CBS News
Keeping Thanksgiving plan 'a mistake' -Cuomo [Video]

Keeping Thanksgiving plan 'a mistake' -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday urged residents to forego extended family gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday, then modeled a mask that read "Don't be a turkey. Wear a mask."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Illinois Illinois State in the midwestern United States

Oz in 'American Pie' Movies 'Memba Him?!

 Illinois-born actor Chris Klein was 20 years old when he landed the life-changing role of hunky high schooler Chris "Oz" Ostreicher -- who leaves his lacrosse..
TMZ.com

Illinois teen charged in Wisconsin protest slayings posts $2 million bail

 A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin and whose case has become a rallying cry for some conservatives..
New Zealand Herald

Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail after posting $2M bond

 Rittenhouse, who was extradited from Illinois to Kenosha, will return to court for a preliminary hearing in December.
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse: teen charged in Kenosha shooting posts $2m bail

 Teen is accused of fatally shooting two during an August protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees [Video]

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

“Together, these public servants will restore America globally, its global leadership and its moral leadership,” US President-elect Biden said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:57Published
Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

US election 2020: Biden says White House co-operation 'sincere'

 The president-elect describes the Trump administration's help with the transition as not "begrudging".
BBC News

US election: Joe Biden gets personal in first TV interview since winning election

 American president-elect Joe Biden has given his first TV interview since winning the election, facing questions on the state of the presidential transition and..
New Zealand Herald

New York (state) New York (state) State of the United States of America

New York deli offers free chickens to families in need

 The owner of a deli in Saratoga Springs, New York, said he's given away dozens of chickens to families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
CBS News

New York deli giving away food to families in need

 As Thanksgiving Day approaches, a deli in Saratoga Springs, New York, is doing its part to help dozens of families in need. Nikki Battiste has the story.
CBS News

Restaurants turn to takeout, curbside service amid tighter Nevada COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Restaurants turn to takeout, curbside service amid tighter Nevada COVID-19 restrictions

Some restaurants are getting creative to make money while being within tightening Nevada restrictions for COVID-19 by offering robust take out and curbside service. At Gaetano's Ristorante in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:41Published
ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories [Video]

ABC 10News at 11pm Top Stories

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 11:24Published
New statewide coronavirus restrictions halt team roping event at South Point [Video]

New statewide coronavirus restrictions halt team roping event at South Point

The latest COVID-19 restrictions announced over the weekend by Gov. Steve Sisolak has put a halt to an upcoming sporting event at the South Point hotel-casino.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published