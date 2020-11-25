AP Top Stories November 25 A
Here's the latest for Wednesday November 25th: Biden introduces first cabinet picks; 27 dead in Illinois veterans home COVID outbreak; 1m travelers go through Los Angeles Int'l Airport in one day; NY Gov. Cuomo tells residents to drop Thanksgiving plans.
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati
Travel Bookings Spike After COVID Vaccine DevelopmentsThe COVID-19 vaccines are already injecting renewed confidence into the decimated travel industry -- travelers are taking the news as a green light to pack their..
Coronavirus updates: First 6.4M doses of COVID vaccine likely in December; New Mexico approves $330M stimulus bill; US death toll nears 260KTennessee won't mandate COVID-19 vaccine in K-12 public schools. El Paso, Texas, sets new curfew. OAN suspended from YouTube. Latest virus news.
NY Gov. Cuomo: 'Don't be a turkey, wear a mask'New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday unveiled a new Thanksgiving accessory for New Yorkers - a turkey face mask. (Nov. 24)
Cautious Americans weigh Thanksgiving risk
Cuomo urges caution this ThanksgivingNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up 128% in three weeks, and he urged "serious caution" this..
Keeping Thanksgiving plan 'a mistake' -Cuomo
Oz in 'American Pie' Movies 'Memba Him?!Illinois-born actor Chris Klein was 20 years old when he landed the life-changing role of hunky high schooler Chris "Oz" Ostreicher -- who leaves his lacrosse..
Illinois teen charged in Wisconsin protest slayings posts $2 million bailA 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin and whose case has become a rallying cry for some conservatives..
Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail after posting $2M bondRittenhouse, who was extradited from Illinois to Kenosha, will return to court for a preliminary hearing in December.
Kyle Rittenhouse: teen charged in Kenosha shooting posts $2m bailTeen is accused of fatally shooting two during an August protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged..
'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees
Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source
US election 2020: Biden says White House co-operation 'sincere'The president-elect describes the Trump administration's help with the transition as not "begrudging".
US election: Joe Biden gets personal in first TV interview since winning electionAmerican president-elect Joe Biden has given his first TV interview since winning the election, facing questions on the state of the presidential transition and..
New York deli offers free chickens to families in needThe owner of a deli in Saratoga Springs, New York, said he's given away dozens of chickens to families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
New York deli giving away food to families in needAs Thanksgiving Day approaches, a deli in Saratoga Springs, New York, is doing its part to help dozens of families in need. Nikki Battiste has the story.
