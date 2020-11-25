AP Top Stories November 25 A

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. He was accompanied by Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal. Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.

