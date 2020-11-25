Global  
 

Netflix removes Dave Chappelle's show after comedian's complaint

BBC News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Netflix pulls Chappelle's Show after the comedian said he wasn't getting paid for it being streamed.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Netflix Removed 'Chappelle's Show' At Dave's Request

Netflix Removed 'Chappelle's Show' At Dave's Request 00:39

 "Chappelle's Show" is no longer on Netflix and Dave Chappelle is happy about it. The comedian opened up in a video posted to Instagram about the streaming service's move. He says the decision came at his request, according to reports at CNN. Chappelle says the contract he signed allows for his show...

