Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden can start accessing presidential daily briefing as transition gets underway

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the transition process as he weighs filling more key Cabinet posts in the coming weeks. He can now start accessing the presidential daily briefing, which includes crucial reports from the U.S. intelligence community, after the General Services Administration finally approved the transition. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington, Delaware, and she joined CBSN with CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy to discuss the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced

Biden Transition: President-Elect To Receive Intelligence Reports, Cabinet Picks Announced 03:01

 President-elect Joe Biden announced several Cabinet picks and has been given the go-ahead to receive classified intelligence reports, as the formal transition is underway. Meanwhile President Donald Trump still has not conceded. Natalie Brand reports. (11/24/20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees [Video]

'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

“Together, these public servants will restore America globally, its global leadership and its moral leadership,” US President-elect Biden said.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:56Published

A New Political Force Emerges in Georgia: Asian-American Voters

 The Asian-American population in the state has doubled in two decades, and many live in the Atlanta suburbs, which voted for Joseph R. Biden Jr. by large..
NYTimes.com
Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Politics live updates: China's President Xi congratulates Joe Biden, Russia's Putin still a holdout

 Chinese President's Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on his election win, among the last world leaders to do so.
USATODAY.com

Ben Tracy

Biden says he expects to start receiving daily intel briefings; would meet with Trump "if asked"

 President-elect Joe Biden says he expects to start getting intelligence briefings on a regular basis, now that the presidential transition process is officially..
CBS News

Trump brags about Dow as stocks soar with transition underway

 President Trump made a sudden and strange appearance at the White House briefing room to highlight the stock market as the Dow soared on news that an official..
CBS News

Trump administration allows Biden transition to formally begin

 General Services Administration says the official presidential transition process can begin, after weeks of delay. The agency's head, Trump appointee Emily..
CBS News

Trump administration allows Biden transition to begin

 Several key states are set to certify results in the face of furious — but so far fruitless — GOP legal challenges. Meanwhile, President Trump's support..
CBS News

Wilmington, Delaware Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware

Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security team

 President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..
CBS News

Biden taps longtime foreign policy officials for key positions

 President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet is coming into sharper focus as he gears up to announce key nominations this week. He has selected Tony Blinken to serve as..
CBS News

Biden listens to pandemic first responders in emotional meeting

 President-elect Joe Biden heard directly from nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, who explained the challenges they're facing every day. He is..
CBS News
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Delaware Delaware State of the United States of America

Coast Guard suspends search for Emmy Rose crew off Massachusetts coast after 38 hours

 Crews scoured an area nearly the size of Delaware, about 2,066 square miles, over 38 hours before suspending the search on Tuesday night.
USATODAY.com

Computer repairman who gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes up shop as laptop saga gets stranger

 Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

President Trump Hasn't Conceded, But White House Gift Shop Has

 President Trump still hasn't conceded, but The White House Gift Shop can certainly read the writing on the wall ... it's slashing prices to unload some Trump..
TMZ.com
Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved [Video]

Trump gives thanks for Covid vaccines as Thanksgiving turkeys reprieved

Nostalgia was in and jokes were out on Tuesday as US President Donald Trumpoffered a reprieve to two meaty turkeys at the traditional Thanksgiving turkeypardon ceremony at the White House. The National Turkey Federation presentedthe White House with two birds, Corn and Cob. Corn was declared the nationalThanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus ofIowa State University. It is not the first time the typically light-heartedturkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-Lago

 US President Donald Trump is preparing for a new life at his Florida estate after giving a 64-second press conference in which he didn't mention the election at..
New Zealand Herald

General Services Administration General Services Administration United States government agency

Biden says his team is already talking with the Trump administration

 The president-elect said talks are already underway, after the GSA gave the green light.
CBS News

GSA designates Joe Biden "apparent winner," enabling official transition

 The General Services Administration has given President-elect Joe Biden the green light to begin the official transition process for his incoming administration...
CBS News

Transition to Biden administration formally begins

 President-elect Joe Biden can now formally begin his transition to the White House, after the General Services Administration designated him the "apparent..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Biden transition moves forward with approval from GSA

 The Trump administration official in charge of the presidential transition says she's giving President-elect Biden access to government resources and funding...
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition [Video]

Trump Administration Authorises Biden Transition

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s administration officially authorised President-elect Joe Biden to begin the formal transition process.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally [Video]

Dow Closes Above 30,000 For The First Time In History On Biden-Transition Rally

US equities soared on Tuesday on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The General Services Administration confirmed it would provide the "resources and services" needed to start Biden's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going [Video]

Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going

President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden can start accessing presidential daily briefing as transition gets underway

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the transition process as he weighs filling more key Cabinet posts in the coming weeks. He can now start...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.com

Biden says transition outreach from Trump administration has been 'sincere'

 President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that communication from the Trump administration to help with his transition has been "sincere"...
Upworthy Also reported by •NPRNYTimes.com

European Stocks Set For Positive Start On Wall Street, Asian Cues

 European stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday following positive Asian market trading as well as record closing highs overnight on Wall Street with the...
RTTNews