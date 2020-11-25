Biden can start accessing presidential daily briefing as transition gets underway
President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the transition process as he weighs filling more key Cabinet posts in the coming weeks. He can now start accessing the presidential daily briefing, which includes crucial reports from the U.S. intelligence community, after the General Services Administration finally approved the transition. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington, Delaware, and she joined CBSN with CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy to discuss the latest.
