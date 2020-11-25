Robin Williams' Son Opens Up About Dad's Mental Health
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Robin Williams died from suicide six years ago and now his son is opening up about his father's mental health. In Tuesday's episode of "The Dr. Oz Show," which was shared by People, Zak said he knew his father was in a dark place. "I was acutely aware of my dad's struggles...
