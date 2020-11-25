Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

El Paso Hires Lawyers to Collect Debt From Trump Campaign

Newsmax Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The El Paso City Council has voted unanimously to hire lawyers in their fight to get paid nearly $570,000 in total charges owed by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign from a rally held in the city in February 2019...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell 01:37

 President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign lawyer under protection following 'threats of harm' [Video]

Trump campaign lawyer under protection following 'threats of harm'

Trump campaign lawyer under protection following 'threats of harm'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review [Video]

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons [Video]

Donald Trump’s Lawyers Schedule Press Conference at Wrong Four Seasons

On Saturday morning, Donald Trump took to Twitter to tease a “big” press conference.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published