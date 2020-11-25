Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Permit Denied for Pebble Mine Project in Alaska

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Army Corps of Engineers denied a permit for the proposed Pebble Mine project, saying it was “contrary to the public interest.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alaska Alaska State of the United States of America

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition [Video]

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition

On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican senators to congratulate the president-elect. Murkowski's statement came a day after a judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published

Climate Change Is Intensifying the Tsunami Threat in Alaska

 Whittier residents have been mindful of tsunamis for generations. In 1964, the Good Friday earthquake was followed by a 25-foot wave that crushed waterfront..
WorldNews

Timelapse shows sunset before 'Polar Night' brings 66 days of darkness to city in Alaska

 Watch the final sunset in Utqiaġvik, a city on the northern tip of Alaska, before the "polar night" brings over two months of darkness.
USATODAY.com

Trump administration looking to sell drilling rights in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

 The Trump administration is looking to greenlight a consequential drilling project in Alaska before the Biden administration takes over. Oil and gas firms are..
CBS News

Pebble Mine Pebble Mine Undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum mineral deposit in Alaska, United States

Congress Seeks Answers on Alaskan Mine Project

 House investigators are seeking records from the developers of the Pebble Mine project and the Army Corps of Engineers, to determine whether the company..
NYTimes.com

United States Army Corps of Engineers United States Army Corps of Engineers Federal agency under the Department of Defense and a major Army command

You Might Like