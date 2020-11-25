Here's What To Expect From Macy's 2020 Thanksgiving Day Pandemic Parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.
A Christmas-loving couple have spent their lockdown transforming their home into a brilliant candy-themed light parade in time for the festive season. Great gran May Proctor, 70, and husband Rod, 72,..
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will still include some favorites. Check out some of the modifications to this..