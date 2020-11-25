Global  
 

Here's What To Expect From Macy's 2020 Thanksgiving Day Pandemic Parade

Gothamist Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Here's What To Expect From Macy's 2020 Thanksgiving Day Pandemic ParadeThanksgiving Day Parade 2020 set up in Herald Square

"The fact we were able to stand on the Rockettes mat and be able to do a little kick line was probably the coolest thing that ever happened." [ more › ]
 Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.

