Purdue guilty plea 'cuts head off' opioid serpent
A NY attorney says Purdue Pharma's guilty plea "is a very, very important step" in addressing the opioid crisis but will never bring back the people who died. Hunter Shkolnik said the plea has essentially "cut the head off" the opioid serpent. (Nov. 25)
Rocky the owl back in the wild after Rockefeller Christmas tree rescue in New YorkGood news for fans of Rocky - the Northern saw-whet owl rescued in New York City has been rehabilitated.
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade
David Dinkins, New York City's First Black Mayor, Dead at 93
Opioid crisis: OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal casePurdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to three criminal charges, formally taking responsibility for its part in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of..
OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma admits role in opioid epidemic, pleads guilty to federal chargesPurdue Pharma, which invented OxyContin, agreed to pay fines of $8 billion, will be effectively dissolved and converted into a benefit company.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal caseThe OxyContin maker admitted impeding the DEA's efforts to combat the addiction crisis.
