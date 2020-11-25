Purdue guilty plea 'cuts head off' opioid serpent

Most populous city in the United States

Good news for fans of Rocky - the Northern saw-whet owl rescued in New York City has been rehabilitated.

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.

David Dinkins, New York City's First Black Mayor, Dead at 93 According to the Associated Press, NYPD officers were called to Dinkins' home Monday night.

Purdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to three criminal charges, formally taking responsibility for its part in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of..

Purdue Pharma, which invented OxyContin, agreed to pay fines of $8 billion, will be effectively dissolved and converted into a benefit company.

The OxyContin maker admitted impeding the DEA's efforts to combat the addiction crisis.

