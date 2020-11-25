Global  
 

Purdue guilty plea 'cuts head off' opioid serpent

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A NY attorney says Purdue Pharma's guilty plea "is a very, very important step" in addressing the opioid crisis but will never bring back the people who died. Hunter Shkolnik said the plea has essentially "cut the head off" the opioid serpent. (Nov. 25)
 
