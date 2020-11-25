Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon tests positive for coronavirus
The governor is experiencing minor symptoms and will work remotely, his office said in a statement.
Mark Gordon (politician) 33rd Governor of Wyoming
Wyoming State of the United States of America
