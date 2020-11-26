Biden calls for unity in Thanksgiving address to nation

Biden Becomes First Candidate To Win 80 Million Votes



President-elect Joe Biden continues to rack up the most votes won by any candidate in US history. As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Biden earned more than 80 million votes in the 2020 presidential election. Business Insider reports that President Donald Trump has secured nearly 74 million votes so far. That's the second for most votes in any American presidential election.

