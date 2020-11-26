Biden calls for unity in Thanksgiving address to nation
President-elect Joe Biden is urging Americans to "hang on" and keep fighting against the coronavirus, and not with each other. Nikole Killion has more on Mr. Biden's Thanksgiving address to the nation.
