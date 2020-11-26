Christmas tree owl released into the wild
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
An owl that was discovered inside this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree after it was transported from upstate New York to New York City has been released back into the wild. (Nov. 25)
An owl that was discovered inside this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree after it was transported from upstate New York to New York City has been released back into the wild. (Nov. 25)
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Rocky, the tiny Rockefeller Center Christmas tree owl, released back into the wildRockefeller, the tiny, beloved owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree last week, has been set free. She was released into the wild in..
CBS News
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree owl released back into the wild"We are sure that Rocky will feel your love and support through her journey south," said the wildlife center where Rocky stayed for a week of rehabilitation.
CBS News
Meet Daddy Al, the veteran who donated the Rockefeller Christmas treeAl Dick is an Oneonta business owner and Vietnam veteran who donated this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree.
USATODAY.com
CBS Weekend News, November 21, 2020States issue new restrictions to contain surge of coronavirus infections; Displaced owl found in Rockefeller Christmas could take flight as soon as Monday
CBS News
Rocky the owl back in the wild after Rockefeller Christmas tree rescue in New YorkGood news for fans of Rocky - the Northern saw-whet owl rescued in New York City has been rehabilitated.
BBC News
