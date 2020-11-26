Global  
 

Christmas tree owl released into the wild

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
An owl that was discovered inside this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree after it was transported from upstate New York to New York City has been released back into the wild. (Nov. 25)
 
 The little owl that hitched a ride on the Rockefeller Christmas tree has been released into a forest in upstate New York.

