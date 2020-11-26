Two Texas Men Charged With Scheme to Sell 50 Million Nonexistent N95 Masks

Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines



From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 outbreak. The central government released guidelines for gatherings as festival season approaches. The standard operating procedure involves mandatory use of masks, social distancing and CCTVs at event sites to monitor compliance. Event premises are also expected to have isolation rooms in case an infected person is found. The Drugs Controller General of India has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to file a revised protocol to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the country. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic was not as bad as originally feared, thanks to government spending measures. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

