Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Texas Men Charged With Scheme to Sell 50 Million Nonexistent N95 Masks

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The Houston-area men charged a foreign government more than $317 million for the masks, about five times the public list price, the authorities said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

N95 respirator N95 respirator Particulate respirator that meets the N95 standard of the United States National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Inside the Chaotic, Cuthroat Gray Market for N95 Masks

 As the country heads into a dangerous new phase of the pandemic, the government’s management of the P.P.E. crisis has left the private sector still straining..
NYTimes.com
Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive [Video]

Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive

[NFA] Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the the Biden campaign. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published
Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines [Video]

Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines

From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 outbreak. The central government released guidelines for gatherings as festival season approaches. The standard operating procedure involves mandatory use of masks, social distancing and CCTVs at event sites to monitor compliance. Event premises are also expected to have isolation rooms in case an infected person is found. The Drugs Controller General of India has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to file a revised protocol to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the country. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said that the economic downturn caused by the pandemic was not as bad as originally feared, thanks to government spending measures. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:14Published

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

Lil Keke praises Drake for his love of DJ Screw

 Texas rap icon Lil Keke praises Drake for helping keep Houston rap culture and the legacy of DJ Screw's alive. November 16th marked the 20th anniversary of the..
USATODAY.com

James Harden Reportedly Wants Out Of Houston Due To Owner's Trump Support

 James Harden and many others in the Rockets' org. all want OUT of Houston ... and it's all reportedly because the team's owner is a big Donald Trump supporter...
TMZ.com
Joe Biden has expressed views to further boost Indo-US strategic partnership: Expedien CEO [Video]

Joe Biden has expressed views to further boost Indo-US strategic partnership: Expedien CEO

Following Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential Election, Expedien CEO, in Houston (Texas) Jiten Agarwal said that Joe Biden expressed views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US. "During his election campaign, he (Joe Biden) had reached out to Indian-American community and had expressed his views about further boosting the strategic relationship between India and US," said Agarwal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Two Ocean Springs men accused in an $18M fraud scheme [Video]

Two Ocean Springs men accused in an $18M fraud scheme

Two Ocean Springs men are accused in a federal criminal complaint of taking kickbacks in an $18 million healthcare fraud scheme involving compound prescription pain creams.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19 [Video]

Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19

Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Two Texas Men Charged With Scheme to Sell 50 Million Nonexistent N95 Masks

 The Houston-area men charged a foreign government more than $317 million for the masks, about five times the public list price, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com

Houston Dynamo Football Club, Houston Dash unveil rebranding

 The Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash unveiled a rebranding meant to further a connect with the city and cement the future of soccer in Houston.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

Chris Broussard: Houston should hold on to Harden & hold out for Embiid or Simmons | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: Houston should hold on to Harden & hold out for Embiid or Simmons | UNDISPUTED It's been reported that Houston Rockets' star James Harden turned down a historic two-year contract extension with his team, a contract that would have made him...
FOX Sports