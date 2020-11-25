President Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim in the final days of his administration at a Russia investigation that he has long insisted was motivated by political bias.
