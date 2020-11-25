Global  
 

President Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe

Denver Post Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim in the final days of his administration at a Russia investigation that he has long insisted was motivated by political bias.
 President-elect Joe Biden made an urgent plea on Thanksgiving Eve while President Donald Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, a key figure in the Russia investigation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

