Splitting 5 to 4, Supreme Court Backs Religious Challenge to Cuomo’s Virus Shutdown Order
In earlier rulings related to coronavirus restrictions in California and Nevada, the court had taken the opposite approach. But its membership has changed since then.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York
Cuomo expects Thanksgiving celebrations to lead to more COVID-19 casesWith coronavirus hospitalizations already increasing in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he expects the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be "an added..
CBS News
Watch Live: Cuomo gives COVID-19 update before ThanksgivingHe said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up 128% in three weeks and urged "serious caution" during the holiday.
CBS News
AP Top Stories November 25 AHere's the latest for Wednesday November 25th: Biden introduces first cabinet picks; 27 dead in Illinois veterans home COVID outbreak; 1m travelers go through..
USATODAY.com
NY Gov. Cuomo: 'Don't be a turkey, wear a mask'New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday unveiled a new Thanksgiving accessory for New Yorkers - a turkey face mask. (Nov. 24)
USATODAY.com
California State of the United States of America
'She called me!!!!!': Vice President-elect Kamala Harris phones California teen to thank him for painting her portraitTyler Gordon said he painted Kamala Harris' portrait because he was inspired by the barriers she broke to be elected as vice president.
USATODAY.com
In California: Edison mulls shutoffs in SoCal, and L.A. COVID numbers are 'alarming'Plus: California urges people to say no to Thanksgiving gatherings, "Toy Story" turns 25, and farmworkers are educated about state health laws.
USATODAY.com
Words of Gratitude From CaliforniaThe New York Times asked poets laureate from across the country what the people in their states had to be thankful for in this difficult year.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden Wants To Make Gig-workers Full-time Employees
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Nevada State of the United States of America
Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Hundreds descend on Nevada desert near "Area 51"Hundreds of outsiders are descending on the remote Nevada desert near the military's mysterious "Area 51" base. They are there for the so-called "Storm Area 51"..
CBS News
Nevada governor issues "statewide pause" as virus cases rise"We are on a rapid trajectory that threatens to overwhelm our health care system, our frontline health workers, and your access to care," the governor said.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources