Supreme Court rules against Cuomo, blocks coronavirus restrictions on some New York houses of worship

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday night blocked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from reimposing strict attendance caps at worship services in areas hit hard by the novel coronavirus. 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New COVID Restrictions Take Effect In New York

New COVID Restrictions Take Effect In New York 02:44

 New restrictions take effect Wednesday in New York as cases of the coronavirus keep rising; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

