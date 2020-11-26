Global  
 



Thanksgiving Dinners Are The Cheapest They've Been In Decades

NPR Thursday, 26 November 2020
Each year, The American Farm Bureau estimates the cost of Thanksgiving dinner. The most shocking finding this year? Thanksgiving dinner is the cheapest it's been since the survey started 35 years ago.
