Thanksgiving Dinners Are The Cheapest They've Been In Decades Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Each year, The American Farm Bureau estimates the cost of Thanksgiving dinner. The most shocking finding this year? Thanksgiving dinner is the cheapest it's been since the survey started 35 years ago. 👓 View full article

