Fire threat could mean Thanksgiving power cut for thousands in SoCal

CBS News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Southern California Edison considering blackouts for more than 88,000 customers to avoid sparking a blaze as Santa Ana winds expected to pick up.
