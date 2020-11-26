Global  
 

Kaley Cuoco's simple approach to projects

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020
Kaley Cuoco reveals she was convinced to option and adapt the "The Flight Attendant" into a TV show after reading just one sentence on the book. (Nov. 26)
 
