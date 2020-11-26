Global  
 

Macy’s Keeping Holiday Magic Alive With COVID-Safe Thanksgiving Day Parade: ‘Some Lightness To Some Heavy Times’

CBS 2 Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Like all things 2020, Thanksgiving looks a lot different this year. But Macy's still wants to bring the magic of the season alive, just in a safer way. 
