Actor Ricky Schroder Bails out Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Should Not Be There in the First Place

HNGN Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Actor Ricky Schroder Bails out Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Should Not Be There in the First PlaceActor Ricky Schroder bailed out Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse when no one would. Said that he believes the press is after Kyle and will help defend his case.
