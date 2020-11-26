Global  
 

Twitter Reverses Ban of Link to Sidney Powell's Election Website Lawsuit

Newsmax Thursday, 26 November 2020
Twitter on Thursday reversed its ban of a link to Lawyer Sidney Powell's election website, reports Fox News.The social media giant previously labeled the website as "unsafe" following her accusations of widespread election fraud...
