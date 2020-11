You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources '2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020



Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party commented on the party's prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year. Speaking at the 18th.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36 Published 5 hours ago COVID: Vaccine From Pfizer May Arrive At UCSF, Zuckerberg San Francisco General In Weeks



Both UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, possibly in a matter of weeks. Andria Borba reports. (11/25/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:25 Published 16 hours ago COVID: Some Bay Area Hospitals Plan For Early Distribution Of Pfizer Vaccine



The Bay Area could be weeks away from receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General set to obtain an early allocation from Pfizer. Andria Borba.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:10 Published 21 hours ago