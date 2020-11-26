Global  
 

Supreme Court blocks New York's COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship

Christian Post Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in favor of a Catholic diocese and an Orthodox Jewish group, temporarily blocking New York’s COVID-19 restrictions on houses of worship.
