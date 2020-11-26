Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. troops in Syria mark Thanksgiving with kebabs and soccer

CBS News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
While this Thanksgiving celebration was very different from past ones at home, U.S. service members say there's still plenty to feel grateful for.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

Syria aid distribution: Growing dependence on food assistance [Video]

Syria aid distribution: Growing dependence on food assistance

Save the Children says 65 percent of children have not had meat, fruits and vegetables for at least three months.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria celebrate Thanksgiving under the shadow of COVID-19

 For many U.S. service members deployed in the Middle East, there'll be no festive Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday. Instead, they're practicing strict social..
CBS News

Ibrahim Omer, New Zealand's first African MP, delivers moving maiden speech

 Ibrahim Omer, New Zealand's first African MP, has recounted in his maiden speech his journey as a refugee out of Eritrea via Syria to New Zealand, sparking..
WorldNews
Syrian woman chases chocolate dream [Video]

Syrian woman chases chocolate dream

Having left her job a year ago, Nour Sunbol has now launched a new business centered on one of her passions: chocolate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published