Give Thanks: Long Islanders Share What They Are Thankful For After This Challenging Year

CBS 2 Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Whether alone at the table this year, gathered with close family for a scaled-down celebration, or maybe a virtual conversation in front of computers and tablets, the shared feeling is gratitude. 
