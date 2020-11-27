Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations hit record for 17th straight day; Oregon gym fined $90K for disobeying state 'freeze'; 263K US deaths
Australian state Victoria has recorded no new cases or deaths for 28 days. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive. Latest COVID news.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oregon State of the United States of America
Supreme Court Weighs Sweep of Its Ruling on Non-Unanimous Jury VerdictsIf a decision from April is made retroactive, thousands of inmates in Louisiana, Oregon and Puerto Rico may be entitled to new trials.
NYTimes.com
Southern Oregon confronts its 'problem with racism' after fatal November shooting of Black teen Aidan EllisonRobert Paul Keegan was arrested on a murder charge after Aidan Ellison was found fatally shot in the parking lot of an Oregon hotel on Nov. 23.
USATODAY.com
Spotted owls pushed closer to 'extinction vortex' by Oregon wildfiresOregon fires burned over 560 square miles of spotted owl habitat. Of that, about 300 square miles are no longer considered viable for the birds.
USATODAY.com
Lamar Jackson American football quarterback
Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for coronavirusBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus as the 2019 NFL MVP's team is confronting an outbreak.
USATODAY.com
Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland
Winners and losers from Steelers' 19-14 victory over Ravens in rare NFL Wednesday gameThe Steelers' win over the Ravens on Wednesday had wide-ranging ramifications that extended well beyond the two AFC North rivals.
USATODAY.com
Steelers scrape past Ravens to remain unbeatenThe Steelers weren't at their best, but Pittsburgh still found a way to build a lead and stay ahead of the Ravens for an 11-0 mark.
USATODAY.com
Why are the Steelers and Ravens playing Wednesday afternoon? And why is RG3 starting? What we knowAfter a COVID-19 outbreak spread through the Ravens locker room, their game against the Steelers was postponed three separate times.
USATODAY.com
Ravens-Steelers updates: Game officially on, no new positive tests for Baltimore, per reportsThe Ravens did not have a positive COVID-19 test in Wednesday's results, but Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will be out for the game.
USATODAY.com
NFL pushes ahead with 2020 season despite major coronavirus outbreaks on several teamsThe coronavirus plagued several NFL teams over the weekend as teams continue to play through the pandemic. The uncontrolled spread has prompted the league to..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19 lockdowns, school closures drive spike in online child abuseThe Covid-19 pandemic is leaving children vulnerable, with many spending more time alone and unsupervised due to school closures and lockdowns.
SBS
Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:32Published
Kite business slumps ahead of Uttarayan festival as COVID-19 takes hold
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
Prince Harry: COVID-19 a rebuke from nature
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:28Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources