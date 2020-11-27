Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: Hospitalizations hit record for 17th straight day; Oregon gym fined $90K for disobeying state 'freeze'; 263K US deaths

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Australian state Victoria has recorded no new cases or deaths for 28 days. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive. Latest COVID news.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Updates California Pandemic Response As State Sees Record Case Numbers

Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Updates California Pandemic Response As State Sees Record Case Numbers 59:02

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a stark update on the record numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state and warned of a return to severe restrictions if the trends continue. (11/30/20)

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Supreme Court Weighs Sweep of Its Ruling on Non-Unanimous Jury Verdicts

 If a decision from April is made retroactive, thousands of inmates in Louisiana, Oregon and Puerto Rico may be entitled to new trials.
NYTimes.com

Southern Oregon confronts its 'problem with racism' after fatal November shooting of Black teen Aidan Ellison

 Robert Paul Keegan was arrested on a murder charge after Aidan Ellison was found fatally shot in the parking lot of an Oregon hotel on Nov. 23.
 
USATODAY.com

Spotted owls pushed closer to 'extinction vortex' by Oregon wildfires

 Oregon fires burned over 560 square miles of spotted owl habitat. Of that, about 300 square miles are no longer considered viable for the birds.
USATODAY.com

Lamar Jackson Lamar Jackson American football quarterback

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL [Video]

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19: NFL

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Ravens rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a report on the league's website said. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus as the 2019 NFL MVP's team is confronting an outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens National Football League franchise in Baltimore, Maryland

Winners and losers from Steelers' 19-14 victory over Ravens in rare NFL Wednesday game

 The Steelers' win over the Ravens on Wednesday had wide-ranging ramifications that extended well beyond the two AFC North rivals.
USATODAY.com

Steelers scrape past Ravens to remain unbeaten

 The Steelers weren't at their best, but Pittsburgh still found a way to build a lead and stay ahead of the Ravens for an 11-0 mark.
USATODAY.com

Why are the Steelers and Ravens playing Wednesday afternoon? And why is RG3 starting? What we know

 After a COVID-19 outbreak spread through the Ravens locker room, their game against the Steelers was postponed three separate times.
USATODAY.com

Ravens-Steelers updates: Game officially on, no new positive tests for Baltimore, per reports

 The Ravens did not have a positive COVID-19 test in Wednesday's results, but Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will be out for the game.
USATODAY.com

NFL pushes ahead with 2020 season despite major coronavirus outbreaks on several teams

 The coronavirus plagued several NFL teams over the weekend as teams continue to play through the pandemic. The uncontrolled spread has prompted the league to..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 lockdowns, school closures drive spike in online child abuse

 The Covid-19 pandemic is leaving children vulnerable, with many spending more time alone and unsupervised due to school closures and lockdowns.
SBS
Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season [Video]

Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 as teams gear up for the start of the 2020-21 season on December 22.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:32Published
Kite business slumps ahead of Uttarayan festival as COVID-19 takes hold [Video]

Kite business slumps ahead of Uttarayan festival as COVID-19 takes hold

Kite business in Surat is bearing the brunt of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in terms of huge losses. Ahead of Uttarayan festival Kite makers say their business has slumped amid pandemic. The raw materials such as paper and wooden sticks got expensive. The sellers are expecting only 50-60 percent sale this year. During the festival of Uttarayan, the sky is filled with kites from dawn to dusk in Gujarat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published
Prince Harry: COVID-19 a rebuke from nature [Video]

Prince Harry: COVID-19 a rebuke from nature

Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a rebuke from nature as he called for more action to tackle climate change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:28Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Illinois Reports Record 238 New COVID-19 Deaths [Video]

Illinois Reports Record 238 New COVID-19 Deaths

Public health officials reported 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Wednesday, as well as 238 additional deaths, the most virus fatalities the state has reported in a..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:39Published
Florida surpasses 1 million cases of COVID-19 with 8,847 new infections [Video]

Florida surpasses 1 million cases of COVID-19 with 8,847 new infections

Florida became the third state in the nation to record at least 1 million cases, adding 8,847 Tuesday, as deaths rose by 82, which was 15 less than the day before, the Florida Health Department..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:10Published
Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping [Video]

Gifts That Keep On Giving? Amid Record COVID-19 Death Toll, SD Gov Encourages Residents To Go Shopping

The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday reported 54 new deaths from COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the number surpassed the state's previous record death total of 53. But that..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Stimulus Relief Funds Increase Social Distancing To Stop Spread Of COVID-19

Stimulus Relief Funds Increase Social Distancing To Stop Spread Of COVID-19 As case rates of COVID-19 reach new heights across the nation, many states and cities are tightening stay-at-home restrictions to stop the spread....
Eurasia Review

11/22/2020: COVID's Long-Haulers; Where did they Go?; 90+

 Long-term symptoms plague COVID "Long-Haulers"; Then, student enrollment down during pandemic; And, checking in on the 90+ Study on aging.
CBS News

Couple who tested positive for Covid is arrested after boarding flight

 "They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive COVID-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of...
Upworthy