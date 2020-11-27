Sidney Powell Seeks Decertification of Electoral Results Irregularities Committed by Democrats Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Another lawsuit filed by Attorney Sidney Powell requests that elections are invalidated, knowing the collusion of DEMS to jeopardize the 2020 Elections. She mentioned fraud committed to impose a Biden win should award Trump the victory. Another lawsuit filed by Attorney Sidney Powell requests that elections are invalidated, knowing the collusion of DEMS to jeopardize the 2020 Elections. She mentioned fraud committed to impose a Biden win should award Trump the victory. 👓 View full article

