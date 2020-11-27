Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Maradona, Thanksgiving, GQ

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Argentines bid a raucous farewell to late soccer star Diego Maradona; Macy's Thanksgiving parade takes place with no crowds; Captain Tom, John Boyega, Shawn Mendes receive GQ Men of the Year honors. (Nov. 27)
 
Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

Maradona: Anger over funeral home photos with legend's open coffin

 The funeral parlour says it is "devastated" by the pictures, as Maradona's lawyer vows legal action.
BBC News
Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he will miss Diego Maradona following thedeath of the Argentinian football legend this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

AP Top Stories November 27 A

 Here's the latest for Friday November 27th: Trump says he'll leave if he loses the Electoral College; Fire danger prompts Southern California blackouts; Small..
USATODAY.com
Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona [Video]

Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona

Napoli pay tribute to Diego Maradona at his former home ground.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published

GQ GQ Men's magazine based in New York City

John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners [Video]

John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners

Star Wars actor John Boyega, actress Michaela Coel and England footballerMarcus Rashford are among the people who have been honoured at this year’s GQMen Of The Year awards. Boyega was named winner of the icon award, withChewing Gum star Coel named the creative icon winner and Rashford awarded thecampaigner honour at the virtual ceremony. Manchester United star Rashford,23, has won widespread praise and an MBE following his successful lobbying ofthe Government for the extension of free school meals. GQ’s annual event,which celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s culturallandscape in style, politics, entertainment and sport, was held online thisyear, hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published

Trevor Noah covers GQ's Men of the Year issue, talks about depression, 'liberating' year

 Trevor Noah is the face of the 2020 GQ Men of the Year issue. He was honored alongside George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion.
USATODAY.com
Southgate 'confident' Euros will go ahead in 2021 [Video]

Southgate 'confident' Euros will go ahead in 2021

England manager Gareth Southgate tells GQ's Stuart McGurk that he expects theEuros to go ahead in 2021, although the format may be forced to change.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Harry: Living in Meghan’s shoes taught me unconscious bias existed [Video]

Harry: Living in Meghan’s shoes taught me unconscious bias existed

The Duke of Sussex has admitted his privileged upbringing as a member of theroyal family meant he had no understanding of unconscious racial bias. Harrysaid it took him many years – and the experience of “living” in wife Meghan’sshoes – to recognise the issue during a conversation with Black Lives Mattersupporter Patrick Hutchinson. (GQ)

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Argentines Argentines People of the country of Argentina or who identify as culturally Argentine

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona [Video]

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona

Argentines line the streets of Buenos Aires to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published
Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell [Video]

Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell

Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona. His coffin has been laying in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published
Buenos Aires bids farewell to Maradona [Video]

Buenos Aires bids farewell to Maradona

Argentines gathered at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Thursday, where the casket of football icon Diego Maradona lay in state, draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
Buenos Aires commemorates Diego Maradona following his death [Video]

Buenos Aires commemorates Diego Maradona following his death

Argentinians gathered in their numbers to celebrate the life of starfootballer Diego Maradona, following his death aged 60.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes Canadian singer and songwriter

Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company [Video]

Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company

Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have partnered for Permanent Content,a new film and television production company.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list

 The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with host Taraji P. Henson. The show featured performances from..
WorldNews
Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out [Video]

Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out

Shawn Mendes has shared that he was in awe of his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber when he started out in music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

John Boyega John Boyega British-Nigerian actor

John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints [Video]

John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints

John Boyega had a heart-to-heart with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy after he went public with the frustrations he felt about his role in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

John Boyega stars in Steve McQueen's latest Small Axe film: Red, White and Blue

 Life imitates art for John Boyega as he plays a police officer fighting racism, in the same year he took centre stage at the Black Lives Matters protest.
BBC News

Diego Maradona: Thousands of Fans Gather in Buenos Aires [Video]

Diego Maradona: Thousands of Fans Gather in Buenos Aires

Thousands of fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples to pay their tributes to Diego Maradona. The Argentinian football legend died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. His..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:57Published