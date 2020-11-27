ShowBiz Minute: Maradona, Thanksgiving, GQ
Argentines bid a raucous farewell to late soccer star Diego Maradona; Macy's Thanksgiving parade takes place with no crowds; Captain Tom, John Boyega, Shawn Mendes receive GQ Men of the Year honors. (Nov. 27)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager
Maradona: Anger over funeral home photos with legend's open coffinThe funeral parlour says it is "devastated" by the pictures, as Maradona's lawyer vows legal action.
BBC News
Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
AP Top Stories November 27 AHere's the latest for Friday November 27th: Trump says he'll leave if he loses the Electoral College; Fire danger prompts Southern California blackouts; Small..
USATODAY.com
Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31Published
GQ Men's magazine based in New York City
John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Trevor Noah covers GQ's Men of the Year issue, talks about depression, 'liberating' yearTrevor Noah is the face of the 2020 GQ Men of the Year issue. He was honored alongside George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion.
USATODAY.com
Southgate 'confident' Euros will go ahead in 2021
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
Harry: Living in Meghan’s shoes taught me unconscious bias existed
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Argentines People of the country of Argentina or who identify as culturally Argentine
Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:55Published
Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published
Buenos Aires bids farewell to Maradona
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Buenos Aires commemorates Diego Maradona following his death
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Shawn Mendes Canadian singer and songwriter
Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners listThe 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with host Taraji P. Henson. The show featured performances from..
WorldNews
Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
John Boyega British-Nigerian actor
John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
John Boyega stars in Steve McQueen's latest Small Axe film: Red, White and BlueLife imitates art for John Boyega as he plays a police officer fighting racism, in the same year he took centre stage at the Black Lives Matters protest.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources