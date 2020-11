A Christian woman and former barista from New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, claiming she was fired after refusing to wear a rainbow Pride...

NJ Barista's Lawsuit: Fired by Starbucks Because She Would not Wear 'Pride' Shirt A New Jersey woman is suing Starbucks, saying she was fired for refusing to wear a "Pride" T-shirt that violated her religious beliefs. Betsy Fresse says in the...

Newsmax 17 hours ago