200 tons of scaffolding removed from Notre Dame Cathedral
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral has reached a milestone. Crews removed the final piece of metal scaffolding threatening the stability of the church. Elaine Cobbe reports from Paris.
