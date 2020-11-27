Global  
 

200 tons of scaffolding removed from Notre Dame Cathedral

CBS News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral has reached a milestone. Crews removed the final piece of metal scaffolding threatening the stability of the church. Elaine Cobbe reports from Paris.
