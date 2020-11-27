Global  
 

Affidavit in Sidney Powell's Suit Claims Evidence Ties Vote Machines to Iran, China

Newsmax Friday, 27 November 2020
An analysis by a onetime military intelligence analyst whose name was redacted in an affidavit with lawyer attorney Sidney Powell's lawsuit against Michigan officials insists there's "unambiguous evidence" that Dominion Voter Systems servers were accessible to and were...
