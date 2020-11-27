Global  
 

Pope Francis Urges Solidarity During Pandemic

Newsmax Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Pope Francis on Friday wrote in The New York Times that ''the pandemic has reminded us that no one is saved alone,'' while calling on people around the world to focus on ''the common good.'' Francis wrote: ''To come out of this crisis better, we have to recover the knowledge...
News video: Pope Francis meets with NBA players

Pope Francis meets with NBA players 01:02

 Pope Francis met with NBA players to discuss the group's efforts in addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities.

