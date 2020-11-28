Two hundred tons of scaffolding removed from Notre Dame Cathedral
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has reached a milestone. Crews removed the final piece of metal scaffolding that threatened the stability of the church. Elaine Cobbe reports from Paris.
